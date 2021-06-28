Primecap Management Co. CA Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574,397 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Rambus stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.