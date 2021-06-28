Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.28% of Vonage worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.