Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.10% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 279.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $3,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

