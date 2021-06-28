Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Primoris Services worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

