Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, June 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

