ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 266.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

PUMP opened at $10.26 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.