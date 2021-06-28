Prothena (PRTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA):

6/25/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/11/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Prothena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRTA stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.73. 400,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prothena by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

