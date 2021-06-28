Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $23.31. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1,598 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after acquiring an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

