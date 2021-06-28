Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

