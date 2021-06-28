Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $9,626,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POR opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

