Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,699 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

