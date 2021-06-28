Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

