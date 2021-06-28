Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $244.14 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

