Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.13.

PSA stock opened at $304.75 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

