Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.72. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

