PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $641,302.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

