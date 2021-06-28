PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $406,217.85 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 160.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,202.51 or 0.99894897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

