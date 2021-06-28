Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Boosted by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

