Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

