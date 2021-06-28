Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

