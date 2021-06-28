QS Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

