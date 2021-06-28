Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 9,434 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 104.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.