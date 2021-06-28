Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 32,307 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

