Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,284 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $303.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

