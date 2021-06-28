Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

