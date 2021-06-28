Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $673.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

