Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $13,617.22 and $32.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.