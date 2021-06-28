Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $50,687.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,418.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,015.92 or 0.05857152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.87 or 0.01385517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00380524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00121280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00616830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00382861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037458 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,294,397 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

