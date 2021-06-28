Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 84,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

