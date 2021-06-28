Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of RDUS opened at $20.80 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

