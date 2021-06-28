Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $25,659.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

