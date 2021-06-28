Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,257.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 252,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

