Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.