Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

CVX stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

