Rathbone Brothers plc Has $12.47 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $671.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.08. The firm has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

