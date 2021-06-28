Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

