Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $211.91 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

