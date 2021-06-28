Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

