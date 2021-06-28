Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 56,289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,289 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

