Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total value of C$53,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,566,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,902,857.50.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$49,940.40.

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

Real Matters stock opened at C$17.88 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

