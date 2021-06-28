Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Realty Income also reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

