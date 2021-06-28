Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,318,100 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 172.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after acquiring an additional 225,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TEGNA by 543.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

