Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.83 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

