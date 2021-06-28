Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $37.95 Million Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 731,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP opened at $49.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

