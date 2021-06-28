Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 422,000 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 422,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of América Móvil worth $41,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

