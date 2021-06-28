Reviewing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get FirstService alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus price target of $159.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.77 billion 2.75 $87.26 million $2.02 86.00 Video River Networks $1.63 million 6.99 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87% Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53%

Volatility and Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.