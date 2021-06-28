Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.