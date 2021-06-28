Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of REXR opened at $59.20 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

