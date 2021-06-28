Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.76

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 896455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

