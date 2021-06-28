Richard G. Rawson Sells 16,350 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NSP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after buying an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

